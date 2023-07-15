2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Truck steals trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trailer carrying lawn equipment was stolen from the Jefferson neighborhood, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Detectives need help finding the owner of the pickup truck that hitched up the trailer and its equipment and drove off, according to police.

Police said the grand theft happened at 14615 Lorain Ave. on July 3.

The stolen trailer’s Ohio license plate is TRW 5080.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Truck steals trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood, police say
Truck steals trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this truck or have any other information on this grand theft trailer, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-203235 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Matthew J. Ziegler
Man drives to Ravenna Police station, vandalizes cruiser, tries to kill officers, RPD says
A Cleveland Police zone car blocks the crime scene at W. 6th St.
Warehouse District encourages people to return to West 6th on the heels of mass shooting
Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say
Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say
A massive trash heap has been a problem for at least four years.
Mount Pleasant neighbors say trash dumpster hasn’t been picked up in weeks
Mount Pleasant neighbors say trash dumpster hasn’t been picked up in weeks