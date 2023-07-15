CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trailer carrying lawn equipment was stolen from the Jefferson neighborhood, Cleveland Police confirmed.

Detectives need help finding the owner of the pickup truck that hitched up the trailer and its equipment and drove off, according to police.

Police said the grand theft happened at 14615 Lorain Ave. on July 3.

The stolen trailer’s Ohio license plate is TRW 5080.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

Truck steals trailer, lawn equipment in Cleveland’s Jefferson neighborhood, police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this truck or have any other information on this grand theft trailer, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-203235 with your tips.

