Volunteers deliver beds to Northeast Ohio children in need

By Alec Sapolin and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - At least a dozen children from Northeast Ohio will lay their heads on new beds thanks to two non-profit organizations.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West and The Eva Rose Foundation partnered to bring brand new beds to kids that never had them.

Just before 10, Saturday morning, dozens of volunteers gathered at the Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West warehouse for what they say is their favorite part of the process: delivery day.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West & The Eva Rose Foundation partnered to build the beds, start-to-finish(WOIO-TV)

Last month they had “Build Day” constructing beds from start to finish, putting together almost a dozen beds for kids who don’t have their own safe place to sleep.

One of the goals: to provide a safe place for children to rest, who don’t have a bed. Research shows that many of the children they serve are co-sleeping.

And now that the beds are ready, volunteers will make a special delivery to each home.

WATCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Since 2020 Sleep in Heavenly Peace of Cuyahoga County West has provided more than 400 beds to children here in Northeast Ohio. Volunteers and donations are always appreciated for those who want to help them continue to carry out their mission.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West & The Eva Rose Foundation partnered to build the beds, start-to-finish(WOIO-TV)

