Warehouse District encourages people to return to West 6th on the heels of mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is the first major night out on West 6th Street in downtown Cleveland, since that mass shooting last weekend, where nine people were injured.

Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration promise there are plans to strengthen retention and recruitment efforts for the understaffed police force, as well as offering incentives.

There was a noticeably large police presence on West 6th Street Friday night, but do the business owners, workers, and customers in the Warehouse District feel safe?

Adam Pesick who works in the area, heard the barrage of bullets fired last weekend in the Warehouse District and appeared emotional when he said, “I was totally shocked.”

But, Pesick who was born in Cleveland and loves his city, is encouraging people not to be afraid to return to one of the most popular nightlife spots in Northeast Ohio, “I would say it’s 100% safe. Stay in groups, stay with your friends and the police are here all the time.”

Business owners tell me they are concerned that people might be hesitant to return to the Warehouse District after a mass shooting, that’s why they’re hoping for an even larger police presence than in the past.

Donnell Collins works in the Warehouse District, “You always worry about safety in Cleveland -- especially downtown. It’s never been the safest part. I’m not the kind of person that lives and feeds off of fear. But, I get why others would.”

Frank Murphy who just moved to downtown Cleveland says he is always aware of his surroundings while walking downtown. But, he says with the shooter arrested and the victims on the mend, the people of Cleveland are resilient and will move forward, and continue to enjoy the bars, restaurants, and businesses on West 6th, “In Cleveland, you’re going to persevere, find your way, hopefully the community rallies and supports local business because there’s plenty of reason to.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.