2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Warehouse District encourages people to return to West 6th on the heels of mass shooting

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is the first major night out on West 6th Street in downtown Cleveland, since that mass shooting last weekend, where nine people were injured.

Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration promise there are plans to strengthen retention and recruitment efforts for the understaffed police force, as well as offering incentives.

There was a noticeably large police presence on West 6th Street Friday night, but do the business owners, workers, and customers in the Warehouse District feel safe?

Adam Pesick who works in the area, heard the barrage of bullets fired last weekend in the Warehouse District and appeared emotional when he said, “I was totally shocked.”

But, Pesick who was born in Cleveland and loves his city, is encouraging people not to be afraid to return to one of the most popular nightlife spots in Northeast Ohio, “I would say it’s 100% safe. Stay in groups, stay with your friends and the police are here all the time.”

Business owners tell me they are concerned that people might be hesitant to return to the Warehouse District after a mass shooting, that’s why they’re hoping for an even larger police presence than in the past.

Donnell Collins works in the Warehouse District, “You always worry about safety in Cleveland -- especially downtown. It’s never been the safest part. I’m not the kind of person that lives and feeds off of fear. But, I get why others would.”

Frank Murphy who just moved to downtown Cleveland says he is always aware of his surroundings while walking downtown. But, he says with the shooter arrested and the victims on the mend, the people of Cleveland are resilient and will move forward, and continue to enjoy the bars, restaurants, and businesses on West 6th, “In Cleveland, you’re going to persevere, find your way, hopefully the community rallies and supports local business because there’s plenty of reason to.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Matthew J. Ziegler
Man drives to Ravenna Police station, vandalizes cruiser, tries to kill officers, RPD says
Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say
Ohio Amber Alert issued for baby boy abducted by 38-year-old man, police say
A massive trash heap has been a problem for at least four years.
Mount Pleasant neighbors say trash dumpster hasn’t been picked up in weeks
Mount Pleasant neighbors say trash dumpster hasn’t been picked up in weeks