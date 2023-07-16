2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

2nd man arrested in connection to Cleveland mass shooting

CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have confirmed a second person has been arrested in connection to the July 9 mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed an arrest warrant was issued June 15 for Kevin Raul Del Valle-Salaman, 24.

Lorain Police arrested Del Valle-Salaman on the same day, Ciaccia said.

Del Valle-Salaman is facing nine counts of complicity to commit murder, all first-degree felonies, according to Cleveland Municipal Court documents.

Cleveland Police on July 11, with assistance from U.S. Marshals, arrested 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings in Lorain for the shooting.

Jaylon Jennings
Jaylon Jennings((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of his car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

RELATED: Man taken into custody in connection with downtown Cleveland mass shooting injuring 9

Cleveland City officials said nine people were injured in the shooting:

Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting
Cleveland Police: 9 victims in Sunday's mass shooting(Source: WOIO)

Del Valle-Salaman is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail and will be arraigned in the Cleveland Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. on July 17

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

City of Beachwood reaches tentative settlement with officer fired for shooting shoplifting suspect
Parma Heights daycare worker charged after being caught kicking child on video
Celebrate Cleveland’s 227th birthday next weekend at Public Square
Sleep in Heavenly Peace Cuyahoga West & The Eva Rose Foundation partnered to build the beds,...
Volunteers deliver beds to Northeast Ohio children in need