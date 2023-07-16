2nd man arrested in connection to Cleveland mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have confirmed a second person has been arrested in connection to the July 9 mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed an arrest warrant was issued June 15 for Kevin Raul Del Valle-Salaman, 24.

Lorain Police arrested Del Valle-Salaman on the same day, Ciaccia said.

Del Valle-Salaman is facing nine counts of complicity to commit murder, all first-degree felonies, according to Cleveland Municipal Court documents.

Cleveland Police on July 11, with assistance from U.S. Marshals, arrested 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings in Lorain for the shooting.

According to Jennings’ arrest warrant, he saw several of the victims inside Rumor Bar & Lounge and “purposely attempted to cause the death of nine individuals by intentionally retrieving a firearm.”

Cleveland police said Jennings got the weapon from the trunk of his car parked in a lot on W. 6th Street.

After getting the gun, Jennings allegedly did “approach his victims firing shots in their direction”, according to the arrest warrant.

Cleveland City officials said nine people were injured in the shooting:

Del Valle-Salaman is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail and will be arraigned in the Cleveland Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m. on July 17

