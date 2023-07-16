Bats go quiet for Guardians in 2-0 loss to Rangers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite a solid outing from rookie Gavin Williams on the mound, the offense could not support him as the Cleveland Guardians fell to the Texas Rangers earlier Saturday afternoon, 2-0.

The Guardians ended the night with eight hits while stranding eight. They also had runners on-base every inning, but were shut out for the ninth time this season.

Williams allowed two runs on four hits and four walks in five innings of work. Andrew Heaney pitched six and a third innings and only allowed six hits, giving him the win.

The rare offense in this one came early in the ballgame. Adolis Garcia grounded into a double-play in the first inning, which allowed Marcus Semien to score from third and give the Rangers the lead.

In the second, with bases loaded, Semien hit a sacrifice fly to right, which allowed Jonah Heim to score on an errant throw from right fielder David Fry.

Aroldis Chapman earned the save for the Rangers, his first with the team since being traded from the Royals to Texas back on June 30.

Cleveland can avoid the sweep tomorrow, with first pitch in Arlington set for 2:35 p.m. Tanner Bibee gets the ball for the Guardians.

