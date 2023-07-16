2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers advance to Las Vegas Summer League championship

Isaiah Mobley’s 23-points leads Cleveland over Brooklyn 102-99
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022(Source: Cleveland Cavaliers)
By Scott Piker
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS - The Cleveland Cavaliers summer league team continues to find lady luck out in Las Vegas.

Isaiah Mobley and second round pick Emoni Bates lead the wine and gold to a 5-0 record and a birth in Monday’s Las Vegas summer league championship game.

Mobley‘s fadeaway jumper in the paint in overtime lifted the top seeded Cavaliers to a 102-99 victory over the four seed Brooklyn Nets. Cleveland has defeated Brooklyn twice this summer.

Mobley, the younger brother of Cavaliers center Evan Mobley, tallied a game high 23 points to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Bates, the wine and gold’s second round draft pick out of Eastern Michigan University added 20 points and seven rebounds.

All five Cavaliers summer league team starters scored in double figures.

