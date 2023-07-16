Celebrate Cleveland’s 227th birthday next weekend at Public Square
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clevelanders will gather next Saturday to celebrate a big milestone: The city is turning 227 years old!
Tower City and Public Square have partnered to host a birthday celebration from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 22.
The festivities will include games, rides and music.
According to the event listing, there will also be a birthday countdown, hats, buttons, cupcakes and noisemakers.
