2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Police: Man robs woman at gunpoint, takes car

Cleveland Police: Man robs woman at gunpoint, takes car
Cleveland Police: Man robs woman at gunpoint, takes car(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery.

CPD said the robbery happened at 12:40 a.m. on July 12 in the area of Wakefield Avenue near W. 65th Street, in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Cleveland Police said the man robbed a woman at gunpoint and her white Dodge Caravan was taken from the scene.

Anyone with information on the man has been asked to contact Cleveland Police et. O’Neil at 216-623-2709.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

2nd man arrested in connection to Cleveland mass shooting
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
2nd man arrested in connection to Cleveland mass shooting
City of Beachwood reaches tentative settlement with officer fired for shooting shoplifting suspect
Parma Heights daycare worker charged after being caught kicking child on video