Cleveland Police: Man robs woman at gunpoint, takes car

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery.

CPD said the robbery happened at 12:40 a.m. on July 12 in the area of Wakefield Avenue near W. 65th Street, in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.

Cleveland Police said the man robbed a woman at gunpoint and her white Dodge Caravan was taken from the scene.

Anyone with information on the man has been asked to contact Cleveland Police et. O’Neil at 216-623-2709.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.