Cleveland Police: Man robs woman at gunpoint, takes car
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police have asked for the community’s help in locating a man wanted for armed robbery.
CPD said the robbery happened at 12:40 a.m. on July 12 in the area of Wakefield Avenue near W. 65th Street, in the city’s Detroit Shoreway neighborhood.
Cleveland Police said the man robbed a woman at gunpoint and her white Dodge Caravan was taken from the scene.
Anyone with information on the man has been asked to contact Cleveland Police et. O’Neil at 216-623-2709.
