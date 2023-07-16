2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Family says Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead

Amina Alhaj-Omar
Amina Alhaj-Omar(Source: Ohio Attorney General's Office)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - After being missing for over a month, the family of an Ohio State University (OSU) student confirmed she was found dead on Wednesday.

According to an obituary, 25-year-old Amina Alhaj-Omar was found deceased in a nearby quarry after being reported missing on June 10.

In the obituary, Alhaj-Omar’s family said:

“We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years. We ask that you take a minute to pray for Amina and her late mother Theresa. At this time, we implore the aid of God to help us persevere this great loss as well as give us the patience and strength to endure this great hardship. We will be looking forward to opportunities arising from this horrible situation for we believe bad things happen for good reasons.”

Alhaj-Omar was pursuing her Master’s degree at OSU after obtaining her bachelor’s in Criminology.

“Her personality was simply beautiful - a bubbly, shy, caring, funny, and loving human being inside and out,” Alhaj-Omar’s family said.

During her program, her family said she interned through Community Refugee & Immigration Services, working closely with the victims of ongoing crime cases.

19 News has requested comment from the Columbus Police Department on this incident, but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland Police: Man robs woman at gunpoint, takes car
Cleveland Police: Man robs woman at gunpoint, takes car
2nd man arrested in connection to Cleveland mass shooting
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
2nd man arrested in connection to Cleveland mass shooting
City of Beachwood reaches tentative settlement with officer fired for shooting shoplifting suspect