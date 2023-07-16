Northeast Ohio Weather: Typical mid-July weather patterns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Humidity remains high today keeping fog that reduces visibilities and the threat of an isolated storm alive in temperatures that peak in the low 80s.

Tonight will be muggy and mild as lows retreat into the mid-60s.

On-and-off showers and storms return on Monday as highs summit near 80.

Tuesday’s weather will feature partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies with highs only approaching 80.

The risk of afternoon showers will be our weather fare on Wednesday as the mercury climbs into the low 80s.

