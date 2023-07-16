2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio Weather: Typical mid-July weather patterns

Northeast Ohio Weather: Typical mid-July weather patterns
Northeast Ohio Weather: Typical mid-July weather patterns(Source: WOIO)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Humidity remains high today keeping fog that reduces visibilities and the threat of an isolated storm alive in temperatures that peak in the low 80s.

Tonight will be muggy and mild as lows retreat into the mid-60s.

On-and-off showers and storms return on Monday as highs summit near 80.

Tuesday’s weather will feature partly cloudy to mainly sunny skies with highs only approaching 80.

The risk of afternoon showers will be our weather fare on Wednesday as the mercury climbs into the low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Smoke-filled skies return Sunday, scattered storms possible
19 First Alert Weather Day: Scattered late-day storms, some strong to severe
19 First Alert Smoke Tracker for Sunday, July 16, 2023. Canadian wildfire smoke returns to...
Northeast Ohio Weather: Smoke-filled skies return Sunday, scattered storms possible
Northeast Ohio Weather: Smoke-filled skies return Sunday, scattered storms possible