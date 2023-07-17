2 Strong 4 Bullies
15-year-old boy shoots 4-year-old brother, Cleveland police say

(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy was arrested Sunday afternoon for shooting his four-year-old brother, Cleveland police said.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the area of E. 117th Street and Union Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Police said the victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic-South Pointe Hospital by private transport.

According to the police report, the child, whose name has not been released, had three gunshot wounds. He was shot in the forearm, thigh and abdomen.

Police arrested the 15-year-old brother inside a home on E. 117th Street shortly after the shooting.

The teenager told police the gun was in the backyard underneath the deck.

He is now charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

Police have not released a motive behind the shooting.

