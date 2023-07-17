19 First Alert Day: Smoke in the air; risk of strong afternoon/evening storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Canada wildfire smoke is in our atmosphere through the day and into this evening. Plan on taking the proper precautions if you are impacted by this. You’ll notice the haze once again. There is a cold front that will track through the area tonight. This will be the trigger for a few showers and storms later this afternoon and tonight. There is the risk of a severe storm as the atmosphere is rather unstable. The team will be monitoring this. High temperatures today in the 80 to 85 degree range.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.