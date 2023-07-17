2 Strong 4 Bullies
2nd Cleveland mass shooting suspect to face judge during arraignment

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old arrested Saturday in connection to the mass shooting in Cleveland’s Warehouse District will be making his first appearance in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday morning.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia confirmed Lorain Police arrested Kevin Del Valle-Salaman on July 15 for his role in the July 9 shooting.

RELATED: 2nd man arrested in connection to Cleveland mass shooting

Del Valle-Salaman is facing nine counts of complicity to commit murder, all first-degree felonies, according to Cleveland Municipal Court documents.

According to Del Valle-Salaman’s arrest warrant, he drove the Kia Sportage used to transport 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings, the suspected shooter being held on a $9 million bond, and another unknown man to a parking lot near W. 4th Street.

Cleveland Police said the trio then entered Rumor Bar & Lounge, where they saw a group of people leaving.

Jennings then got the gun, which police say was a 9 mm, from the trunk while Del Valle-Salaman and the third individual waited in the parking lot, the warrant says.

Del Valle-Salaman then drove Jennings and the unknown man away from the shooting location.

“Thanks to the dedicated and hard work of our detectives and law enforcement partners, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend this individual. While the case remains under investigation, everyone responsible for this horrific, senseless act of violence will be held accountable and brought to justice.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb

The shooting injured 9 people, according to city officials:

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

