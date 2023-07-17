2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron Police: 26-year-old man shot in the head

Police located the 26-year-old man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head
Police located the 26-year-old man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head(Source: 19 News)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in Akron Saturday morning sent a 26-year-old man to the hospital.

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said the shooting occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. in the 800 block of Crouse Street.

Police located the 26-year-old man inside a car with a gunshot wound to the head, Miller said.

Miller said EMS transported the victim to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

APD said they located a second victim, an 18-year-old man, nearby. He was in the car at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.

Miller said police collected shell casings, among other pieces of evidence, at the scene.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 330-375-2490.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

