2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

American kidnapped in Mexico released by captors after 8 months

The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is...
The FBI says 30-year-old Monica De Leon Barba, who was kidnapped in Mexico last November, is safe and on the way home.(Source: FBI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American woman who was kidnapped in Mexico while walking her dog is safe and on the way home, according to the FBI.

Monica De Leon Barba, 30, was kidnapped last November while walking home from work in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The FBI said her captors released her Friday night in a post on social media.

De Leon Barba will be reunited with her family in the United States.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The FBI says the investigation into the identity of De Leon Barba’s captors is ongoing.

“Our relief and joy at the safe return of Monica is profound,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp in a statement. “The FBI investigation is far from over, but we can now work this case knowing an innocent victim is reunited with her family.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

In this photo tweeted by WSB-TV's Steve Gehlbach, Hampton Police Chief James Turner, center,...
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say
2nd man arrested in connection to Cleveland mass shooting
Flash flooding was reported in several Connecticut towns, including Waterbury, leaving many...
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again as flash flooding claims at least 5 lives in Pennsylvania
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive