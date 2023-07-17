Ashtabula County infant’s death under investigation

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of an 8-month-old baby.

The incident occurred in the 6000 block of North Avenue in Geneva, according to an ACSO press release.

Ashtabula Deputies say the child’s mother called 911 after finding the boy unresponsive.

Deputies said the mother put the baby to bed after feeding him and began administering CPR.

The mother drove her child to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center after telling dispatchers she was not waiting for an ambulance, where the baby died.

Deputies confirmed the death is still under an investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

