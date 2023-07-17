2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashtabula man arrested following undercover sting targeting online child sex predators (video)

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Ashtabula man is behind bars following an online sting targeting online child sex predators.

Court records show Gary M. Cowell is currently being held without bond in the Ashtabula County Jail.

Cowell was arrested July 11 after attempting to meet up with an underage female “with the intent of performing sexual acts,” according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Cowell used a “popular social media platform” to have conversations with investigators, who were posing as girl under the age of 18, and made plans to meet in person.

Body camera footage shows Cowell was sitting inside his car in the parking lot of a park when he was taken into custody by troopers from OSHP’s Special Response Team just after 2 p.m. last Tuesday.

Gary M. Cowell, 50, of Ashtabula, was arrested in July 11 in connection with an OSHP undercover investigation targeting online child sex predators.

Cowell has been charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, possessing criminal tools, and importuning.

Prosecutors requested a high bond, but a judge ordered Cowell be held without bond during his initial court appearance.

A bond review hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Investigators from OSHP’s Office of Investigative Services teamed up with troopers from the Ashtabula Post for the joint operation concentrating on online child sex predators and internet crimes against children.

The operation was done in collaboration with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and Northeast Ohio Regional Human Trafficking Task Force, according to OSHP.

“We conduct details like this in an effort to reduce the presence of online child predators and the exploitation of children in our communities,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Through these collaborations, we focus on our shared mission to stop child exploitation and educate Ohioans on human trafficking.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

