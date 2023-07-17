2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man dead following West Side shooting

Cleveland Police will have new community commission for oversight and transparency(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man died Friday following a shooting on Cleveland’s West Side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the incident happened in the 3200 block of W. 38th Street, in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood.

The medical examiner’s office said the victim, identified as 18-year-old Theodore Broadus, of Cleveland, was transported to MetroHealth Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

19 News reached out to Cleveland Police for more details.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

