Cleveland Police: Woman fatally shot in the face following conversation, man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman died Saturday night after being shot in the face multiple times by a man she was having a conversation with.

Cleveland Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said the shooting happened at approximately 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of E. 154th Street.

Police arrived to the victim, a 33-year-old woman, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the face, along with the 34-year-old suspect being held down by a neighbor, Caiccia said.

CPD said the victim, identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Rachel Daniels, was transported to University Hospitals where she later died from her injuries.

CPD also arrested the 34-year-old man at the scene for the crime.

Ciaccia said preliminary investigations showed the suspect and victim visiting tenants at the location of the shooting.

The two had a conversation which resulted in the man pulling out a gun and shooting the victim, Ciaccia said.

CPD said the shooting remains under investigation.

