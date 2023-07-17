Elyria police arrest convicted drug dealer again

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A convicted drug dealer is once again behind bars, according to Elyria police.

Darryl Johnson was taken into custody on Saturday, July 15 after a brief car chase.

During the pursuit, Johnson allegedly threw cocaine, fentanyl, and 185 doses of suspected pressed fentanyl pills out of the passenger’s side window of a rented Audi SUV.

Police said Johnson eventually pulled over.

He is charged with trafficking and possession of drugs, along with several traffic offenses.

Johnson also allegedly had several drug scales in his vehicle and $4631 in cash.

