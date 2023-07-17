2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fundraiser for the Bay Village kennel and BAYarts

(Source: Miguel Discart / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - BAYarts to putting on a joint fundraiser to support their free community programs and the construction of a dog kennel.

Bark in the Park will be held Aug. 19 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at BAYarts.

There will be a Pooch Parade, live music, kids crafts, and local vendors.

For information on vending and attending, please visit: https://bayarts.net/events/bark-in-the-park-fun-raiser/

