Garfield Heights police investigate death of 4-year-old boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a four-year-old boy died Friday evening when he was run over by a family member backing out of their driveway.

Garfield Heights police said the child was struck around 8 p.m. Friday.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Antonio Perez.

Police added the incident remains under investigation, but appears to have been an accident.

No charges have been filed at this time.

