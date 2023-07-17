Gov. DeWine, ODOT announce $90 million in Silicon Heartland transportation improvements

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) announced $90 million for transportation investments in the area surrounding Intel’s future campus, Silicon Heartland.

The bulk of this investment, $66 million, will go toward projects on local roadways in Delaware, Franklin and Licking counties, the Governor said.

This includes reconstructing roadways, improving the safety and efficiency of intersections and making sure the roadway network has the capacity to meet the demands of this rapidly growing area.

“Much like everything we do in Ohio, economic development is a team sport. We are committed to working together with our local government partners to make sure we’re all meeting not only the demands of today, but tomorrow as well,” said Gov. DeWine.

The remaining $24 million will be used by ODOT to advance projects that create safer intersections and expand key corridors in the area, Gov. DeWine said.

“Our team has worked diligently to evaluate our existing system and speed up plans for growth,” said ODOT Director Dr. Jack Marchbanks. “These new projects are a direct result of local feedback, but our efforts don’t end here. We’ll continue working with our local partners to evaluate the transportation needs throughout the region.”

Soon after Intel announced its plan to spend $20 billion to construct two manufacturing facilities in Licking County, Gov. DeWine directed ODOT to accelerate a project to add a third lane in each direction to State Route 161 between Interstate 270 and U.S. Route 62 to support the increase in traffic expected along the corridor.

That project began Monday.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of economic development and has a cascading effect leading to increased productivity, job creation, and improved quality of life for residents,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Investment in infrastructure is vital for promoting long-term economic growth and prosperity.”

