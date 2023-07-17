Grand jury indicts parents, relative accused of killing Cleveland baby boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted three people in connection with the death of a 27-day-old baby boy.

Deondre Hairston died at MetroHealth Medical Center on July 4.

His parents, Diamond Caldwell, 21, and Deondre Hairston, 22, were indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Hairston’s cousin, Michael Berry, 18, was also indicted on the same charges.

Deondre Hairston, Diamond Caldwell, Michael Berry (Source: WOIO)

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office, the infant “had marks on his neck that appeared to be fingernails, bruising on his neck, a black eye and abrasions.”

All three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on July 19.

