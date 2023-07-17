2 Strong 4 Bullies
Local foundation launches safety initiative: ‘Elect our Sheriff Campaign in Cuyahoga County’

“We believe that the Sheriff in Cuyahoga County needs to be an elected office.”
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Appoint or Elect? Does Cuyahoga County need to catch up with the rest of Ohio when it comes to the County Sheriff?

A coalition of local leaders is demanding change on how Cuyahoga picks its top cop.

About a dozen members of the Northeast Ohio Public Safety Foundation gathered today in Tremont to send a message.

“We believe that the Sheriff in Cuyahoga County needs to be an elected office,” said Jonathon Petrea, Northeast Ohio Public Safety Foundation.

That’s the way it was done until voters passed a charter amendment in 2009 to change it.

Right now, the Sheriff is appointed by the county leaders.

Cuyahoga County is the only place in Ohio where voters don’t elect someone to the position.

“It’s worth noting here in Cuyahoga County that we have had 9 sheriffs in 12 years, for anyone in Cleveland, that’s almost as bad as Browns quarterbacks. The men and women and women of our department need some kind of continuance of leadership,” said Colin Skikon, Local Laborers 860.

As the county searches for the next sheriff, the group hopes the public can be a part of the process.

The group is asking County Council to put a resolution on the ballot for the November general election or next year’s March primary.

Another way is via petition. They need 42,000 + signatures from registered voters in Cuyahoga County.

