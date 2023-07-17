2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man accused of killing Akron mom, injuring her 5-year-old daughter scheduled to go on trial

Christopher Mason (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for the man accused of murdering an Akron mom and injuring her five-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve is scheduled to begin Monday in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Team arrested Christopher Mason on Jan. 3, 2023.

Christopher Mason
Christopher Mason((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Akron police said Mason shot and killed Allison Dinkins inside her home in the 1300 block of Brittan Rd. just before 8 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.

Neighbors called police after hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, Dinkins was found dead on her living room floor.

Her five-year-old daughter, who was also shot, is being treated at Akron Children’s Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “A woman was killed, and a young girl was seriously injured because of the senseless actions of a dangerous fugitive. The Akron Police Department did an outstanding job identifying this suspect, which led to an arrest within days of the incident.”

