2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man drives to Ravenna Police station, vandalizes cruiser, tries to kill officers, RPD says

By Rachel Vadaj and Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of vandalizing a cruiser in front of the Ravenna Police station before attempting to kill the officers is behind bars, RPD confirmed.

Ravenna Police said Matthew J. Ziegler drove to the police department and stopped his car in the roadways at approximately 10:02 p.m. on July 13.

“The person that came to the police department came to the station looking for a fight,” said Ravenna Police Chief Jeff Wallis.

He then vandalized one of the marked Ravenna Police cruisers that were parked in front of the police station, according to RPD.

Officers saw Ziegler on surveillance cameras and went outside, said RPD.

Zeigler immediately charged the officers, RPD stated.

RPD said Ziegler attempted to strike the first officer in the face, and so the second officer deployed a taser.

“Multiple taser deployments didn’t work; the person is trying to disarm the officer,” said Wallis. “The officers that were on duty did a fantastic job reacting to an unknown situation and being able to get through that pretty quickly.”

However, RPD stated Ziegler was not affected by the taser, so he kept swinging his closed fists and trying to punch officers.

Ziegler then grabbed the second officer around the neck, which caused both of them to both fall to the ground, according to RPD.

RPD said during the attack, Ziegler tried to take the second officer’s holstered duty weapon, but was unsuccessful.

With the help of additional officers, Ziegler was placed under arrest, said RPD.

Wallis says the officers just sustained “a few scrapes” and is grateful it was not much worse.

“Had the gun come out of the holster, it would have been a different set of circumstances for both him and us, so I’m happy that we didn’t have to use deadly force,” said Wallis.

Ziegler was charged with attempted aggravated murder and incarcerated at the Portage County Jail, RPD confirmed.

Additional charges are expected, according to RPD.

Matthew J. Ziegler
Matthew J. Ziegler(Portage County Jail)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Does Cuyahoga County need to catch up with the rest of Ohio? That's what this group is saying...
Local foundation launches safety initiative: ‘Elect our Sheriff Campaign in Cuyahoga County’
A risk of late day and evening showers/storms. A severe storm is possible.
19 First Alert Weather Day: A few storms possible before midnight; haze lingers overnight
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ashtabula man arrested following undercover sting targeting online child sex predators (video)
19 News 5-5:30 p.m.
Local foundation launches safety initiative: ‘Elect our Sheriff Campaign in Cuyahoga County’