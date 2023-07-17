Mother of Ohio State football player dead following Chicago drive-by shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes football program is surrounding one of their own after a player’s mother died in a drive-by shooting.

According to reports from CBS affiliate WBBM-TV, the drive-by shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Five people were shot, WBBM said, but the only fatality from the shooting was 41-year-old Ashley Griggs.

Griggs is the mother of Ohio State WR Carnell Tate, who signed his National Letter of Intent in December 2022 and enrolled at the university in January 2023.

Tate was also the No. 25 player nationally regardless of his position as a senior in 2022.

Ohio State’s Assistant Athletic Director Jerry Emig issued the following statement to 19 News regarding the death:

“Our coach and coaches are aware of this terrible tragedy, incredibly saddened and they, along with our players, will support Carnell in any way they can during this most difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

