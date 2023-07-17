2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Norfolk Southern rail repairs shuts down Bay Village crossing

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in the City of Bay Village should start expecting detours and delays at one rail crossing after Norfolk Southern shut it down for repairs.

The city said the railroad crossing, located at Bradley Road and Naigle Road, will be shut starting Monday, July 17.

The closure will last for five days, city officials say.

Anyone who travels through that area has been asked to follow the detour signage.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

19 News 4:30-5 a.m. (syncbak)
Norfolk Southern rail repairs shuts down Bay Village crossing
Ohio Turnpike
Ohio E-ZPass website to be impacted by system maintenance
Woman killed in 2-car crash on Cleveland’s east side
Richland County teenager killed in single-car crash