Norfolk Southern rail repairs shuts down Bay Village crossing

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in the City of Bay Village should start expecting detours and delays at one rail crossing after Norfolk Southern shut it down for repairs.

The city said the railroad crossing, located at Bradley Road and Naigle Road, will be shut starting Monday, July 17.

The closure will last for five days, city officials say.

Anyone who travels through that area has been asked to follow the detour signage.

