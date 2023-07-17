2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

North Olmsted ready for annual fireworks celebration

(AnuStudio via Canva | File image)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s annual fireworks display is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11 at dusk from the parking lot of Great Northern Mall.

Entertainment and food trucks will be available from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Food trucks include: The Manna Truck, The Mean GreenWeenie Machine and Kona Ice.

The North Olmsted High School Marching Band will be part of the entertainment, as well as The CLE Music Group and DJ Matt Gazdak.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker is greeted by fans during a match of the...
Cleveland to host event with WWE legend ‘The Undertaker’
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s expansion project approved by Cleveland Planning Commission
A woman hit the jackpot after winning $1 million per year for the next 20 years thanks to a...
Woman wins $1M a year for 20 years from scratch-off bought at Cleveland gas station
Mom claims Parma Heights daycare worker kicked her 2-year-old son
Mom claims Parma Heights daycare worker kicked her 2-year-old son (video)