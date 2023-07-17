North Olmsted ready for annual fireworks celebration

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s annual fireworks display is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 11 at dusk from the parking lot of Great Northern Mall.

Entertainment and food trucks will be available from 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

Food trucks include: The Manna Truck, The Mean GreenWeenie Machine and Kona Ice.

The North Olmsted High School Marching Band will be part of the entertainment, as well as The CLE Music Group and DJ Matt Gazdak.

