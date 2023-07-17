Northeast Ohio online child predator arrested in undercover sting

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Ashtabula man last week was arrested as a part of an undercover online child sex sting.

The operation, conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post and Office of Investigative Services in collaboration with the Northeast Ohio Regional Human Trafficking Task Force and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, was conducted on July 11, according to OSHP Sgt. Bridget Matt.

Matt said officers, who posed as an underaged female, held online conversations with the man on a popular social media platform.

The man, identified as Gary Cowell, asked to meet up with the false account with the intention of performing sexual acts, Matt said.

Troopers arrested Cowell after he arrived to a predetermined location.

OSHP said Cowell faces the following charges:

Attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony

Possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony

Importuning, a fifth-degree felony

“We conduct details like this in an effort to reduce the presence of online child predators and the exploitation of children in our communities,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Through these collaborations, we focus on our shared mission to stop child exploitation and educate Ohioans on human trafficking.”

