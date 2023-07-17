Taste of Akron to return this week, Akron Arts Expo to follow this weekend
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, the city of Akron announce this year’s lineup for the Taste of Akron later this week, as well as details about the Akron Arts Expo this weekend.
The Taste of Akron returns this Thursday at Hardesty Park, and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Attendees can enjoy appetizers, entrees and desserts from a number of local eateries, while listening to Eric Everett Jazz and Charita Franks.
This year’s lineup includes:
- The Pierogi Lady
- Urban Gourmet
- West Side Coney Island
- MsCotti’s Biscotti & Scones
- The Breakfast Box
- Saffron Patch
- Papa Johns
- Fat T’s Cookies
- Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Norka
- Essential Dipped Delights
- 4 Bros and a Sis Lemonade
- Dr. Hibachi
- Southern Thangs
- Twisted Grill and Grind
- D & M Grille
- Bereka Coffee
- Thai It Up
- Smash Time
- Johnny Lotes Latin Street Corn
- Uncle Bacon
- Henry’s Creamery
- Da Bayou Cajun & Creole
- Dbos Grill
- Munchies
- The Eccentric Panda
- The Cookery
- City Diner
- Eddie’s Cheesesteaks
- Cookie’s BBQ
- Birdies Food Truck
No tickets are needed for the event, and guests pay the food vendors directly.
The Akron Arts Expo will also take place at Hardesty Park later this weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event celebrates the creativity of over 100 juried exhibitors from across the country.
It is a free, family-friendly weekend event which draws over 20,000 patrons to the Akron area. It features live entertainment throughout the weekend showcasing popular local musicians.
New this year is the Creative Zone tent, which will feature children’s crafts throughout the weekend along with Community Art Partners the Akron Art Museum, Summit ArtSpace and the Akron Summit County Public Library, all with interactive art related activities for all ages.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.