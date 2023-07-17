Taste of Akron to return this week, Akron Arts Expo to follow this weekend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, the city of Akron announce this year’s lineup for the Taste of Akron later this week, as well as details about the Akron Arts Expo this weekend.

The Taste of Akron returns this Thursday at Hardesty Park, and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy appetizers, entrees and desserts from a number of local eateries, while listening to Eric Everett Jazz and Charita Franks.

This year’s lineup includes:

The Pierogi Lady

Urban Gourmet

West Side Coney Island

MsCotti’s Biscotti & Scones

The Breakfast Box

Saffron Patch

Papa Johns

Fat T’s Cookies

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Norka

Essential Dipped Delights

4 Bros and a Sis Lemonade

Dr. Hibachi

Southern Thangs

Twisted Grill and Grind

D & M Grille

Bereka Coffee

Thai It Up

Smash Time

Johnny Lotes Latin Street Corn

Uncle Bacon

Henry’s Creamery

Da Bayou Cajun & Creole

Dbos Grill

Munchies

The Eccentric Panda

The Cookery

City Diner

Eddie’s Cheesesteaks

Cookie’s BBQ

Birdies Food Truck

No tickets are needed for the event, and guests pay the food vendors directly.

The Akron Arts Expo will also take place at Hardesty Park later this weekend, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event celebrates the creativity of over 100 juried exhibitors from across the country.

It is a free, family-friendly weekend event which draws over 20,000 patrons to the Akron area. It features live entertainment throughout the weekend showcasing popular local musicians.

New this year is the Creative Zone tent, which will feature children’s crafts throughout the weekend along with Community Art Partners the Akron Art Museum, Summit ArtSpace and the Akron Summit County Public Library, all with interactive art related activities for all ages.

