CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are looking for driver involved in a hit-skip accident on I-71 Saturday.

🚨SEEKING PUBLIC'S ASSISTANCE!🚨This vehicle was involved in a hit-skip crash on IR-71 northbound near W. 140th Street in Cleveland on Saturday, July 15 at 5:08 p.m. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the @OSHP Cleveland Post at (216) 265-1677.☎️ pic.twitter.com/MVkWK97RwX — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) July 17, 2023

According to troopers, the accident happened on I-71 northbound near W. 140th Street at 5:08 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked call 216-265-1677.

