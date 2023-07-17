U.S. Marshals offer reward for man accused of ‘brutally’ beating an 18-month-old Warren baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a fugitive wanted for “brutally” beating an 18-month-old baby and the child’s mother in Warren.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the attack happened in July and was caught on camera.

Tyrell Williams is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for being a parole violator at large since May 2023.

Tyrell Williams ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

Williams, 26, is a described as a Black male, standing 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 150 pounds.

His last known address is near the 1500 block of Deerfield Ave SW, Warren, OH.

If you have any information in reference to Williams, please call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

