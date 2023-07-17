Wayne County child fatally struck by vehicle, after wandering away from babysitter, troopers say
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-month-old boy died Friday evening after being struck by a pick-up truck in Milton Township.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the victim had wandered away from a nearby home and the 17-year-old babysitter did not know the child was in the road.
According to troopers, the driver of the F-150 hit the child on Township Road 73, just south of State Route 604 at 7:57 p.m.
The child, whose name has not been released, was taken by medical helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital where he died the following day.
The 43-year-old driver of the pick-up truck and his passenger were not injured.
Troopers added the incident remains under investigation.
