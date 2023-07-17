Wickliffe police arrest 2 in connection to park vandalism

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - Wickliffe police arrested two men Friday following numerous incidents of vandalism at Coulby park.

Police said the vandalism has been ongoing since May 23, causing damage to bathrooms, the baseball field fence and the gazebo.

The first incident alone caused over $1,000 in damage, police said smashing sinks and damaging paper towel and soap dispensers.

In early July, police said a total of 48 LED light bulbs on the gazebo were smashed on separate occasions.

Wickliffe officers and detectives had been working on identifying suspects through various security cameras in the area. They were able to ascertain a vehicle description for the suspect and the area it may be in.

On Friday, an officer on patrol near Coulby Park saw the suspect vehicle on Ridge Road.

The car was stopped and the driver was identified as 19-year-old Dominic Iacobacci of Wickliffe, and 20-year-old Jacob Tinney of Geneva.

The two were interviewed and confessed to being the persons who damaged the park property every time.

Both were charged with felony vandalism, arson, and criminal damage.

Iaccobacci was released on $5000 bond and Tinney was released on $10,000 bond.

They are due in Willoughby Muni Court on Wednesday.

