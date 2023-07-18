12-year-old Cleveland girl missing 3 days from West Boulevard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a girl they say was last seen in the 10600 block of Governor Avenue in the West Boulevard neighborhood.

Lidia Garrido was reported missing by her family on the evening of July 15, police say.

The 12-year-old girl may be in the company of an unidentified man.

Police say she was last in contact with her family via social media July 16, reportedly with a boyfriend.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lidia Garrido, please call 9-1-1 or 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can submitted by calling 216-25-CRIME.

