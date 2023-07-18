$1M bond set for man wanted accused of a homicide, ‘numerous’ felonious assaults in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crimes by several area police departments pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police arrested Lorenzo Watson on July 14.

Lorenzo Watson ((Source: Crime Stoppers))

Watson is accused of going on a brutal crime spree in Cuyahoga County, starting on June 11.

That’s when CMHA police said he shot a man in the parking lot of an apartment building on E. 129th Street and Superior Avenue.

Just one day later, police said Watson was involved in another shooting. This one was in East Cleveland on Delmont Avenue, hospitalizing the victim for weeks.

On June 20, he allegedly struck in Cleveland Heights. According to police, Watson beat a man inside a home with a sledgehammer and fled.

The violence continued and on July 6, Watson allegedly gunned down a man in an apartment building on Terrace Road in East Cleveland in a robbery gone bad.

Watson is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail and will be back in court on July 20 for a pre-trial.

