2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

$1M bond set for man wanted accused of a homicide, ‘numerous’ felonious assaults in Northeast Ohio

By Julia Bingel and Katie Wilson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crimes by several area police departments pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday.

Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police arrested Lorenzo Watson on July 14.

Lorenzo Watson
Lorenzo Watson((Source: Crime Stoppers))

Watson is accused of going on a brutal crime spree in Cuyahoga County, starting on June 11.

That’s when CMHA police said he shot a man in the parking lot of an apartment building on E. 129th Street and Superior Avenue.

Just one day later, police said Watson was involved in another shooting. This one was in East Cleveland on Delmont Avenue, hospitalizing the victim for weeks.

On June 20, he allegedly struck in Cleveland Heights. According to police, Watson beat a man inside a home with a sledgehammer and fled.

The violence continued and on July 6, Watson allegedly gunned down a man in an apartment building on Terrace Road in East Cleveland in a robbery gone bad.

Watson is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Jail and will be back in court on July 20 for a pre-trial.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland pastors speak out about recent violence
Deondre Hairston, Diamond Caldwell, Michael Berry
$1M bond set for parents accused of killing Cleveland baby boy
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Trial continues for man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
Breeze Airways logo
Breeze Airways announces new nonstop flight to Florida from Akron-Canton