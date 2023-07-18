$1M bond set for parents accused of killing Cleveland baby boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland mom and dad accused of killing their 27-day-old baby boy pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Deondre Hairston died at MetroHealth Medical Center on July 4.

His parents, Diamond Caldwell, 21, and Deondre Hairston, 22, were indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, endangering children, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Hairston’s cousin, Michael Berry, 18, was also indicted on the same charges. Berry will be arraigned on July 19.

Deondre Hairston, Diamond Caldwell, Michael Berry (Source: WOIO)

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office, the infant “had marks on his neck that appeared to be fingernails, bruising on his neck, a black eye and abrasions.”

Caldwell and Hairston were ordered held on a $1 million bond.

Their next court hearing is scheduled for July 19.

