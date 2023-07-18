Akron man found guilty of murdering 38-year-old girlfriend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Christopher Mason, 39, of 4th Avenue in Akron, was found guilty on all charges in connection with the murder of his girlfriend, 38-year-old Allison Dinkins, according to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

On December 31, 2022, Mason shot Dinkins at a home on Brittain Road in Akron.

Dinkins’ 5-year-old daughter was also shot, the prosecutor’s office said, and suffered injuries to her face.

In the bench trial, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Mary Margaret Rowlands found Mason guilty of the following charges:

Two Counts of Murder with Gun Specifications – Special Felonies

Two Counts of Attempted Murder with Gun Specifications – Felonies of the 1st Degree

Two Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications – Felonies 2nd Degree

Having a Weapon Under Disability – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

Endangering Children with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

Mason is scheduled to be sentenced August 21 at 1pm.

