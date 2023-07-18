2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron mayor fighting the U.S. EPA on their plan for a new water treatment facility

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan(Source: https://www.akronohio.gov/)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan joined other Summit County officials Tuesday to give an update on the city’s Federal EPA Consent decree.

According to Horrigan, city officials have proposed a fourth amendment to the consent decree in order to save ratepayers millions of dollars on an unnecessary Enhanced High-Rate Treatment Facility (EHRT).

Horrigan added if the city needs to build the EHRT, it would raise rates by 20% and cost $209 million.

Since 2014, the city of Akron has been under one of the strictest federal consent decrees in the nation, said Horrigan.

As part of the decree, the city had to overhaul the combined sewer overflow system to clean up their waterways.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Police are looking for a White Jeep Grand Cherokee they say is connected to a July 5 shooting.
Have you seen this car? Akron police ask for help identifying car in July shooting
Cleveland pastors speak out about recent violence
Have you seen this car? Akron police search for drive-by shooting suspect
Lorenzo Watson
$1M bond set for man wanted accused of a homicide, ‘numerous’ felonious assaults in Northeast Ohio