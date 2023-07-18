Akron mayor fighting the U.S. EPA on their plan for a new water treatment facility
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan joined other Summit County officials Tuesday to give an update on the city’s Federal EPA Consent decree.
According to Horrigan, city officials have proposed a fourth amendment to the consent decree in order to save ratepayers millions of dollars on an unnecessary Enhanced High-Rate Treatment Facility (EHRT).
Horrigan added if the city needs to build the EHRT, it would raise rates by 20% and cost $209 million.
Since 2014, the city of Akron has been under one of the strictest federal consent decrees in the nation, said Horrigan.
As part of the decree, the city had to overhaul the combined sewer overflow system to clean up their waterways.
