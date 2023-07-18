Akron mayor fighting the U.S. EPA on their plan for a new water treatment facility

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan joined other Summit County officials Tuesday to give an update on the city’s Federal EPA Consent decree.

According to Horrigan, city officials have proposed a fourth amendment to the consent decree in order to save ratepayers millions of dollars on an unnecessary Enhanced High-Rate Treatment Facility (EHRT).

The @EPA wants us to spend $209 MILLION of your hard-earned dollars on a water treatment facility that provides little benefit to your waterways



✅ We are fighting back with a better plan that cuts costs & improves quality



WATCH Mayor Horrigan's message: https://t.co/x3TgwELC5J — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) July 18, 2023

Horrigan added if the city needs to build the EHRT, it would raise rates by 20% and cost $209 million.

Since 2014, the city of Akron has been under one of the strictest federal consent decrees in the nation, said Horrigan.

As part of the decree, the city had to overhaul the combined sewer overflow system to clean up their waterways.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.