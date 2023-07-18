2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Beachwood reaches settlement with officer fired for shooting shoplifting suspect

By Julia Bingel and Michelle Nicks
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police officer fired in 2019 for shooting a shoplifting suspect reached a settlement agreement with the city.

Beachwood City Council members voted to approve the settlement agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and Officer Blake Rogers Monday.

“Given all the facts, this agreement is in the best interest of the city,” stated Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns.

Rogers was terminated in February 2021 after shooting a 19-year-old male who was accused of stealing a hat from Beachwood Place Mall on June 27, 2019.

The victim survived his injuries.

RELATED: City leaders demand accountability over Beachwood cop’s reinstatement

Beachwood city officials said Rogers’ return to duty is conditioned upon him obtaining Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) recertification and passing standard fitness-for-duty examinations.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland pastors speak out about recent violence
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner tracks and analyzes all drug overdose deaths. (Source: WOIO)
Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner issues public health alert after potential overdose spike
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan
Akron mayor fighting the U.S. EPA on their plan for a new water treatment facility
Police are looking for a White Jeep Grand Cherokee they say is connected to a July 5 shooting.
Have you seen this car? Akron police ask for help identifying car in July shooting