Beachwood reaches settlement with officer fired for shooting shoplifting suspect

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Beachwood police officer fired in 2019 for shooting a shoplifting suspect reached a settlement agreement with the city.

Beachwood City Council members voted to approve the settlement agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) and Officer Blake Rogers Monday.

“Given all the facts, this agreement is in the best interest of the city,” stated Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns.

Rogers was terminated in February 2021 after shooting a 19-year-old male who was accused of stealing a hat from Beachwood Place Mall on June 27, 2019.

The victim survived his injuries.

Beachwood city officials said Rogers’ return to duty is conditioned upon him obtaining Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) recertification and passing standard fitness-for-duty examinations.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.