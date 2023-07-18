Breeze Airways announces new nonstop flight to Florida from Akron-Canton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Breeze Airways will soon offer a nonstop flight to Fort Meyers, FL from the Akron-Canton Airport.

“We’re thrilled that Breeze Airways is reintroducing nonstop service to Fort Myers, a beloved destination for Northeast Ohio residents,” said Lisa Dalpiaz, Vice President of Air Service & Business Development at Akron-Canton Airport. “We are sincerely grateful for their ongoing expansion at CAK, as this partnership provides an easy, convenient airport experience paired with exceptional air service, offering travelers a better way to go.”

The flight begins Nov. 16 and will run every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday into the spring.

Prices start at $59 one way.

Breeze also offers nonstop service to Charleston, SC; Las Vegas, NV; Norfolk, VA; Orlando, FL; Tampa, FL; and West Palm Beach, FL from the Akron-Canton Airport.

