Browns introduce white alternate throwback helmets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will debut a new white alternate throwback helmet for three regular season games in 2023.

The Browns will pair the new throwback helmets with the white throwback jerseys that the team wore in 2021. The helmet will also include an orange and brown stripe down the middle and will be the first time the Browns have worn a non-orange helmet in over seven decades.

The helmets will debut on the road in Week 2 against the Steelers for Monday Night Football. They will then wear them back at home in Week 6 against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets on Thursday Night Football, which will be the final home game of the regular season.

“We’re super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet,” Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons — it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted. We always want to continue having great fan interaction and deliver for them as much as we possibly can.”

taking it back to how it all began ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/XPiFCHGdND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 18, 2023

