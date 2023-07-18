2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Browns introduce white alternate throwback helmets

Cleveland Browns Helmet Logo
Cleveland Browns Helmet Logo(MGN)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will debut a new white alternate throwback helmet for three regular season games in 2023.

The Browns will pair the new throwback helmets with the white throwback jerseys that the team wore in 2021. The helmet will also include an orange and brown stripe down the middle and will be the first time the Browns have worn a non-orange helmet in over seven decades.

The helmets will debut on the road in Week 2 against the Steelers for Monday Night Football. They will then wear them back at home in Week 6 against the 49ers and Week 17 against the Jets on Thursday Night Football, which will be the final home game of the regular season.

“We’re super fired up and really excited to have this opportunity to wear an alternate helmet,” Executive Vice President and Partner JW Johnson said. “We decided to go with the white helmet for a couple reasons — it harkens back to our past, and a lot of our greatest players wore white helmets. We also heard from our fans that it was the direction they wanted. We always want to continue having great fan interaction and deliver for them as much as we possibly can.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas celebrates after a 24-6 win over the Detroit Lions in a...
Pro Football Hall of Fame unveils Browns OL Joe Thomas exhibit ahead of induction
Pro Football Hall of Fame unveils Browns OL Joe Thomas exhibit ahead of induction
Former Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt this week paid a visit to an old NFL teammate at a...
Former Browns RB Kareem Hunt visits Cleveland calzone shop
The Cleveland Browns are celebrating three of their own after getting married to their...
Cleveland Browns celebrate 3 players’ marriages