Cleveland first responders resuscitate bunny after house fire
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Van Gogh the bunny might have been a first for paramedics, according to a post from their local union.
They resuscitated the furry friend after Cleveland firefighters saved Van Gogh from a house fire on Colburn west of Broadview.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation, with an estimated $100,000 in damages.
No injuries were reported, according to Cleveland fire.
