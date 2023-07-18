CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Van Gogh the bunny might have been a first for paramedics, according to a post from their local union.

They resuscitated the furry friend after Cleveland firefighters saved Van Gogh from a house fire on Colburn west of Broadview.

Cleveland first responders resuscitate bunny after house fire (Source: Cleveland Fire)

Cause of the fire remains under investigation, with an estimated $100,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported, according to Cleveland fire.

