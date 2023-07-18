2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland first responders resuscitate bunny after house fire

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Van Gogh the bunny might have been a first for paramedics, according to a post from their local union.

They resuscitated the furry friend after Cleveland firefighters saved Van Gogh from a house fire on Colburn west of Broadview.

Cause of the fire remains under investigation, with an estimated $100,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported, according to Cleveland fire.

