2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
The Next 400
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland pastors speak out about recent violence

(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland United Pastors in Mission (UPM) are holding a news conference Tuesday morning to speak out about the latest violence in the city.

According to a news release, UPM will address the city’s spike in shootings; including, the mass shooting in the Warehouse District.

The pastors said they “have a plan to create awareness and are requesting that all community leaders hold summits across the city to address the issue.”

“There are too many guns on the streets, and too many people with criminal records on the streets. There is also a shortage of values about what is right, what is wrong, what is acceptable, what should be condoned, and what is condemned. We want the Mayor & City Council to re-engage,” quoted UPM in a news release.

Below are the pastors scheduled to speak:

• The Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, Jr., Pastor Emeritus of Olivet Church

• The Rev. Dr. E.T. Caviness, Pastor of Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church

• Rev. Dr. Larry Macon, Sr., Pastor of Mt. Zion Church

• Pastor Tony Minor, Senior Pastor of Community of Faith Church

• Rev. Jimmy Gates, Pastor of Cleveland’s Zion Hill Missionary Church

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Lorenzo Watson
$1M bond set for man wanted accused of a homicide, ‘numerous’ felonious assaults in Northeast Ohio
Deondre Hairston, Diamond Caldwell, Michael Berry
$1M bond set for parents accused of killing Cleveland baby boy
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: Cleveland fire)
Trial continues for man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter
Breeze Airways logo
Breeze Airways announces new nonstop flight to Florida from Akron-Canton