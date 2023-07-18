Cleveland pastors speak out about recent violence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland United Pastors in Mission (UPM) are holding a news conference Tuesday morning to speak out about the latest violence in the city.

According to a news release, UPM will address the city’s spike in shootings; including, the mass shooting in the Warehouse District.

The pastors said they “have a plan to create awareness and are requesting that all community leaders hold summits across the city to address the issue.”

“There are too many guns on the streets, and too many people with criminal records on the streets. There is also a shortage of values about what is right, what is wrong, what is acceptable, what should be condoned, and what is condemned. We want the Mayor & City Council to re-engage,” quoted UPM in a news release.

Below are the pastors scheduled to speak:

• The Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, Jr., Pastor Emeritus of Olivet Church

• The Rev. Dr. E.T. Caviness, Pastor of Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church

• Rev. Dr. Larry Macon, Sr., Pastor of Mt. Zion Church

• Pastor Tony Minor, Senior Pastor of Community of Faith Church

• Rev. Jimmy Gates, Pastor of Cleveland’s Zion Hill Missionary Church

