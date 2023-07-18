Cleveland Police officers quick thinking saved lives night of mass shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was the quick thinking of a couple of Cleveland police officers that saved nine lives in a mass shooting in the Warehouse District.

Cleveland police body camera video shows the terrifying moments when shots rang out on a crowded West 6th Street.

“I was already running towards the gunfire behind my partner who was also there as well who also ran towards the gunfire without any hesitation,” said Officer Jonathan Sanchez.

A lot of the bystanders reported hearing what they at first thought were fireworks, but Officer Sanchez recognized that sound right away.

“Automatically you hear a lot of screaming, a lot of yelling, a lot of people that are running all different ways so I already knew that this isn’t normal this isn’t something that could just be firework related, and as much as people don’t know fireworks and gunshots sound completely different so when you hear it enough you understand that’s not a firework that’s gunfire that’s happening,” Sanchez explained.

Officer Sanchez is seen frantically searching for a trauma kit so he could use a tourniquet to stop a victim’s bleeding when he comes up empty, he finds a creative solution, a bystander’s belt.

“It was always taught to us whatever is in the area shoe laces, belts, or anything that can help stop any of the bleeding that’s happening so at that point when I saw that you know I was waiting for other officers to show up with some tourniquets and some trauma kits that’s why I improvised and I asked the gentleman hey I need your belt, so he finally gave me his belt and I was able to render aid to a female that was on the ground,” he said.

A few moments later another officer ran over and tossed him a medical trauma kit.

The body camera video shows the officer applying the tourniquet to the victim in under three minutes.

“It’s something that comes from within me already,” Sanchez said. “I’ve been wanting to be a police officer since I was a little kid. My grandfather was a firefighter he instilled in me the need to help others as much as you can.”

CPD’s policy says medical trauma kits are accessible to members during their patrol duties and that patrol cars and traffic cars should be equipped with these kits.

So why wasn’t a trauma kit readily available to that officer? 19 Investigates asked CPD and they told us they are looking into it.

A 2017 law enforcement study found that improvised tourniquets failed six out of seven times, but still, most medical professionals agree it’s better than nothing.

Officer Wanda Waight was also one of the first on the scene that night.

“I’d say just like working here it’s adapt and overcome you just have to adapt with what you’re given sometimes we don’t have what we need, we improvise and we do what we have to do,” said Officer Waight.

