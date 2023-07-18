Community calls foul on Bay Village after city removes basketball hoops due to gunfire

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - After a gunshot was fired at Reese Park, the Bay Village police department announced the basketball hoops were removed out of an “abundance of caution,” which proved to be a controversial decision in other communities.

According to a social media post, the department said a single gunshot was fired during an altercation on the court around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

Nobody was injured.

Bay Village police said the move was temporary, but it’s unclear when the hoops will be put back up.

“I was stunned,” said Brad Thompson, who told 19 News he plays basketball every night at the park, located just off Clague Road and I-90.

“I actually drove through [Sunday] and saw police so I knew something happened,” he said.

He showed up Monday with a ball in hand, ready to play.

“I came up here like ‘what is going on?’ This is my life!”

Thompson said kids come from all over the area to play on the court, and police routinely patrol the area.

“I’ve never had any issues,” he said.

Another man showed up a few minutes after Thompson, he only identified himself as Terry.

He brought his two sons with him.

“They just took pieces of people’s lives away,” he told 19 News. “I think it’s terrible. For me it’s a mental health thing. It’s what I do, I come out and play. It’s brought a lot of joy.”

In 2021, the City of Lakewood removed the hoops from the basketball court at Madison Park after a pair of shootings, in which people were injured.

That sparked protests from community members and elected officials, some suggesting the move was especially unfair to the many young Black men who use the courts on a regular basis.

In Bay Village, the pickle ball court beside the basketball court remains open along with the nearby playground.

“Unfortunately, the times are what they are -- it’s kind of the old school mentality of punishing the masses,” Terry said.

Bay Village police have asked the public for help with information about Sunday’s incident; investigators can be reached at 440-871-1234.

