Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies at MetroHealth

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Jail officials say an inmate died Monday afternoon following a medical incident.

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson says Nathan Myers, 26, of Mayfield Heights, died after emergency personnel took him to MetroHealth.

According to court records, Myers was incarcerated due a domestic violence charge.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death, and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, the spokesperson says.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.