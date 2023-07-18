2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies at MetroHealth

Nathan Myers, 26, of Mayfield Heights, died after emergency personnel took him from the...
Nathan Myers, 26, of Mayfield Heights, died after emergency personnel took him from the Cuyahoga County Jail to MetroHealth.(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Jail officials say an inmate died Monday afternoon following a medical incident.

A Cuyahoga County spokesperson says Nathan Myers, 26, of Mayfield Heights, died after emergency personnel took him to MetroHealth.

According to court records, Myers was incarcerated due a domestic violence charge.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death, and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, the spokesperson says.

