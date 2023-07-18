Cuyahoga County Jail inmate dies at MetroHealth
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County Jail officials say an inmate died Monday afternoon following a medical incident.
A Cuyahoga County spokesperson says Nathan Myers, 26, of Mayfield Heights, died after emergency personnel took him to MetroHealth.
According to court records, Myers was incarcerated due a domestic violence charge.
The Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating his death, and the medical examiner will conduct an autopsy, the spokesperson says.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.