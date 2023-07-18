Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner issues public health alert after potential overdose spike

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner issued a public health alert Tuesday after Cuyahoga County suffered at least nine suspected overdose deaths within 24 hours.

“In light of the recent alert, this is discouraging. This is the highest number of suspected overdose deaths we’ve had within a 24-hour period. As best we know, this spike is largely driven by fentanyl.” Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson said. “Naloxone and fentanyl test strips are still meaningful harm reduction strategies.”

Two women and seven men are reported to have been brought in after dying of suspected overdoses Monday.

Officials say to consider developing a personal harm reduction plan for yourself or others when actively using or recovering from opiate addiction.

The medical examiner released a list of tips for those who are actively using or come across someone using.

Have Naloxone and fentanyl test strips ready. Naloxone and fentanyl test strips will work with most fentanyl analogues.

Don’t use drugs alone. There is a much higher risk of fatally overdosing if another person is not monitoring.

Sit upright. Sitting upright can reduce the risk of slumping forward in an overdose – potentially causing airway obstruction.

Call 911 (Good Samaritan). The Good Samaritan Law provides immunity for a minor drug possession or drug paraphernalia offense for the person who overdosed and the person who called 911 to seek help.

Seek Treatment. As with most chronic diseases, addiction is treatable. While treatment may vary upon an individual’s needs, recovery is possible.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County provides a 24-hour crisis hotline at 216-623-6888.

